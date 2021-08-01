Vestal’s impressive tournament run comes to an end at the hands of Colonie, 8-3

PENFIELD, NY – The Vestal 12-U Little League team was able to secure their spot in the New York state tournament today following a 9-0 win over Merrick Bellmore yesterday.

So, after making it to the final 4, Vestal put themselves one win away from a championship game appearance.

However, standing in their way was the only undefeated team left in the tournament, Colonie.

In the 3rd, already 6-0 Colonie and looking for more.

Carter Epting singles up the middle.

That’s going to bring home not one, but two more runs.

That makes it an 8-0 ball game.

Same inning, headsy play here by Max Policare.

Can’t handle it cleanly.

But, recovers the ball and has the mind to keep his foot on the bag for the force out.

Vestal trying their best to get the bats going.

But, just not meant to be.

Vestal’s impressive run comes to an end in the state semifinals as they fall to Colonie, 8-3.

Colonie advances to face Rotterdam Carman tomorrow in the finals.