Vestal’s Gabby Rosas signs National Letter of Intent to Frostburg State University

VESTAL, NY – It’s always great to see local student-athletes elevate their game and commit to playing their sport at the next level.

On Friday, a local high school senior made her college choice official with a signing ceremony.

Vestal senior Gabby Rosas signed her National Letter of Intent to play college field hockey at Frostburg State University in Maryland.

Gabby’s varsity field hockey journey began at Cortland High School, where she was a member of the varsity squad her 8th and 9th grade years.

After transferring to Vestal, Rosas spent three years with the Golden Bears.

She was named a team captain her senior year and helped lead Vestal to two New York state final fours.

Once she signed her name in front of family, friends, teammates, and supporters, Gabby officially became Frostburg State’s first Division II recruit to sign a National Letter of Intent.

After making history, Gabby spoke about what this day meant to her.

“It’s exciting. I was really, really nervous. But, I’m really excited to take this step into the future. I’ve kind of been waiting for this moment my whole life. I started varsity field hockey in 8th grade, and I just knew I wanted to play in college since then,” Rosas says.

Well, Gabby will have her chance to live out her dream come the fall when she takes the field for the Bobcats.

Congratulations to Gabby and her entire family.

Good luck at Frostburg State.