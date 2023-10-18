VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Boys Soccer team claimed their second STAC championship in a row with a 5-2 win over Chenango Forks.
Tied 2-2 at the break, the Golden Bears took control in the second half.
Watch the highlights above!
