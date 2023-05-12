HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Baseball team picked up a win on the road against Horseheads on Friday, winning 15-8.
A 7 run fourth inning gave the Golden Bears the boost they needed to win the contest.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
