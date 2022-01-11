JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Golden Bears playing host to the Johnson City Wildcats.

First quarter here as well. And that’s Marisa Smith who knocks down the long two there.

Then, Smith, one bounce and finds Avrie Nannery beneath the basket and she gets it to go.

Inbounds pass connects to Smith, and she sinks the close-range jumper.

But, a back and forth first here. Liv Muse working on the block. Spins and hits the short bunny.

Then, Edna Kiefer’s long shot gets blocked. But, Faith Carty is right there to snatch it and then picks up two.

Quick strike again here from Carty right off the inbounds pass.

In the end, Vestal goes on the road and picks up a 51-43 win.