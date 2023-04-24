VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Softball team beat Maine-Endwell 6-5 in a matchup of the number 1 vs number 2 teams in New York State Class A.

The Spartans grabbed the lead immediately with a solo home run from Kaety L’Amoreaux.

Maine-Endwell would extend the lead with an RBI single from L’Amoreaux in the second and a solo home run from Olivia Lewis in the third.

The Golden Bears would even things up in the bottom half of the third with a 3-run inning, headlined by a 2-RBI double from Kelsey Brady.

The teams would each score 2 more runs to enter the seventh inning in a 5-5 tie.

In the bottom of the seventh, Edna Kiefer hit an RBI single to win the game for the Golden Bears.

