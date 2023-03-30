VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Boys Lacrosse team advanced to 2-0 on the young season with an 8-3 win over Corning.
Xavier Schuler continued his strong start to the season with multiple goals in the contest.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Boys Lacrosse team advanced to 2-0 on the young season with an 8-3 win over Corning.
Xavier Schuler continued his strong start to the season with multiple goals in the contest.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now