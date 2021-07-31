Vestal shuts down Merrick Bellmore 9-0, advance to state semifinals

Vestal taking on Merrick Bellmore with a trip to the state semifinals on the line, and Vestal was up to the challenge.

1-0 Vestal lead in the 2nd when Josh Kweller comes through with the single to left.

Jake Stica scores and it’s 2-0.

To the 3rd, 3-0 now.

Parker Terrell with a screamer back at the pitcher. He’d be ok.

Seth Carlton finds his way home and that makes it a 4-0 ball game.

Same inning, Max Policare with a deep drive to left-center field.

It goes high off the wall.

Stica is in to score again on the Policare double. Make it 5-0 Vestal.

They would keep the pedal down as Vestal gets the huge win, 9-0.

So, Vestal punches their ticket to the state semis.

They will take on Colonie tomorrow at 3 PM for a trip to the state finals.

