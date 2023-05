VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal softball team scored 10 unanswered runs to win 12-2 over Elmira on Wednesday.

Kymora Wang hit 2 long balls and Kendall Brady added a grand slam to lead the way for the Golden Bears.

The Vestal win, plus a win by Maine-Endwell over Corning, leads to a tie in the STAC metro division, which has led to a tie breaker between the 2 sides being scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m.

Watch the highlights above!