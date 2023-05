VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Softball team beat Horseheads 7-0 on Wednesday in the Class A semifinals.

The game was tied at 0-0 in the fifth inning, but the Golden Bears were able to score a handful of runs late to win the game.

Vestal will face Maine-Endwell in the championship game on Saturday.

Watch the highlights above!