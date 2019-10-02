Vestal routs Binghamton 8-0

BINGHAMTON – The Binghamton Patriots taking on the visiting Vestal Golden Bears.

30 seconds into the game and Vestal was off and running.

Emilia Cappellett gets the ball right in front of the goal, and she’s not missing from there.

Cappellett gets the scoring going early. 1-0 Vestal.

A few minutes later, a great chance by Alexia Michitti from deep.

But, Cierra Hanyon lunges up and denies Michitti.

Further along, ball battled for and found by Courtney Seery, and she gets it to go far side.

Golden Bears go up 2-0.

Under a minute later, Seery pokes it along for Lexi Kalgoris, and Kalgoris fires a missile right into the back of the net.

3-0 Golden Bears at that point.

Vestal moves to 8-1 on the year with an 8-0 road win.