ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Boys Soccer team won on the road on Thursday night, 6-1 over Maine-Endwell.
The Golden Bears were rolling in the first half, opening the game on a 3-0 run to take control.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Boys Soccer team won on the road on Thursday night, 6-1 over Maine-Endwell.
The Golden Bears were rolling in the first half, opening the game on a 3-0 run to take control.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now