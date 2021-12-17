VESTAL, NY – The Golden Bears taking on the Corning Hawks.

Opening frame. Jalan Johnson picking up where he left off the other night.

Buries the three from the near wing.

More from Johnson. Just waiting.

Makes some space with the jab step, and launches a deep three that connects.

Johnson is becoming a force and is only a sophomore.

Nic DiRado reads that pass attempt perfectly.

Slips between the two defenders and a sweet lay in for the finish.

More from DiRado. Bodies the defender, rises up, and sinks the short shot.

Vestal looked like they’d pull this one out as they held a 56-51 lead with just over 30 seconds to go.

But, Corning would storm back and take the game from the Golden Bears, winning 58-57.