Vestal Little League’s no quit attitude proves they can hang with anyone

VESTAL, NY – The Vestal 12-U Little League team has their eyes fixed on winning the state championship tournament, and moving on to the Mid-Atlantic regional round.

However, before they could reach either of those goals, they found themselves in a must-win scenario earlier today in order to advance.

The team fell to Mid Island, one of the top teams in the state, on Wednesday 9-6 in extra innings.

That set up the scenario in which Vestal would need to beat their final opponent in pool play, Merrick Bellmore, today to make it to the elimination round this weekend.

Even with facing adversity for the first time in this tournament, Jason Carlton believed that the no quit attitude they showed in their loss proved they can hang with anyone.

“I’ve never seen this team quit. They were down 2-0 yesterday at one point in the game. Came out, put four on the board in one inning. Suddenly, they’re up 4-2. It was back-and-forth the whole game. We never could quite put them away. But, they even rallied in the 6th inning. The bottom part of the order rallied to tie the game and send it into extras,” he said.