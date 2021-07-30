Vestal Little League eyeing state title

VESTAL, NY – It’s been 5 years since Maine-Endwell captured the Little League World Series title down in Williamsport.

Now, another local team is hopeful that they can make a special run of their own.

After winning the district and section tournaments, the 12-U Vestal Little Leaguers are currently playing in the New York state tournament outside of Rochester.

Through pool play, Vestal is 1-1, with 1 game remaining in hopes of making it to the state semifinals and finals this weekend.

Jason Carlton, father of Vestal’s Seth Carlton, was back in Vestal for work Thursday before heading back to Penfield for the team’s next game Friday afternoon.

Carlton says that in all the years he’s been around little league teams in this area, this Vestal squad has something truly special about them.

“I’ve been doing Vestal Little League for 12 years now, been to a lot of little league practices. I’ve never seen a team of 12 year olds practice the way they do. They have a ton of fun. But, when it’s time to work, they go to work, and they’re ball players. They take it very seriously, very workman-like. And show a maturity that a lot of 12-year olds don’t have,” he says.

Vestal defeated Fairport 4-1 in their first state game before falling Wednesday in extras to Mid Island, 9-6.

Next up is a must-win game against Merrick Bellmore Friday at 3 PM.

With a win, Vestal will earn a birth in the state semifinals on Saturday.