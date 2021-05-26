Vestal lacrosse standout Conlon Crowley signs National Letter of Intent to the University at Albany

VESTAL, NY – After a quick changing of the table contents, it was Conlon Crowley’s turn to finalize his commitment.

Crowley signed his National Letter of Intent to attend the University at Albany and play Division I lacrosse for the Great Danes.

Crowley has been with the Vestal lacrosse team for 3 years, was awarded Section IV First Team All-Star honors in 2019 as a sophomore defender, and like McMahon with the girls team, helped the Golden Bears boys team win consecutive section titles in 2018 and 19.

Once the ink dried, Crowley gave his reasoning behind joining the Great Danes program.

“Just the legacy they have. They’re a big SUNY school, so it’s kind of near home. But, just the lacrosse they play and the legacy they’ve built over the past years,” he says.

UAlbany has certainly been building something special there, including being ranked #1 in the country and making a trip to the NCAA Final Four in 2018.

The Great Danes fell in the America East Championship game this year, with Crowley hoping to get them back on top next season.

While currently undecided on his major, Crowley did narrow it down to either business or law.

Two pretty good options.

Congratulations to Conlon and his family, and best of luck at UAlbany.