Vestal lacrosse routs Union-Endicott 17-0

ENDICOTT, NY – Let’s start at Ty Cobb Stadium as Union-Endicott welcomed in their rivals from down the road; Vestal.

Opening quarter, and the Golden Bears wasting no time.

Alex Thrasher gets to his strong side and rips one upper 90 in the right corner. 1-0 Vestal quickly.

Jumping ahead a couple minutes, Nick Sholett takes on his defender, and wins.

A strong one-hopper ends up in the back of the net. 2-0 Golden Bears.

Moments later, Aidan Brunetti with a strong goal drive and another low shot gets in.

Now a 3 goal Vestal lead.

The Golden Bears would keep the scoring going as they start their season off with a 17-0 win.