Vestal hangs on in double OT to beat Horseheads 3-2

VESTAL, N.Y. – Now, over to Dick Hoover Stadium.

Vestal and Horseheads.

We saw extra time on Monday in field hockey here, and that’s where this one is heading as well.

Here’s how we got there.

1-0 Vestal thanks to Emilia Cappellett.

That is until Sophia Tamtino boots this ball past Emerson Wong.

Horseheads ties the game 5 min into the second half.

Just over six minutes later, that ball is lofted down field.

Miranda Novitsky uses her speed and wins the race to the ball.

She chips it over Wong and into the goal to give the Raiders a 2-1 lead.

But, still plenty of game left.

Down the far sideline comes Albana Berjasevic.

She crosses it in front to Leah Eldred, and Eldred sends it home.

We’re all tied at two, and that would take us to overtime.

In OT, Cappellett battling for the ball.

She’s going to be taken down and awarded a penalty kick.

It would instead be Alexia Michitti to take the kick.

Michitti tries to go low and Madison Cross makes a great stop.

However, the referee’s determine Cross came too far out and that gave Michitti a second PK opportunity.

And this time, she capitalizes.

Michitti pounds it home.

Vestal takes a 3-2 lead in the first overtime.

Of course, in girl’s soccer for some reason it’s not golden goal and they have to play two OT periods.

But, the Golden Bears hang on to win by the 3-2 final.