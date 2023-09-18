VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Field Hockey team took control of the contest early in their 10-1 win over Tioga on Monday.
The Golden Bears led 4-0 after the 1st quarter of the game.
Watch the highlights above!
