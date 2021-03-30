Vestal Golden Bears shut down Greene Trojans 2-0

VESTAL, NY – Field hockey at Dick Hoover Stadium as Vestal hosted Greene.

Greene’s Olivia Kennedy gets a shot on goal.

But, the pads working for Jaylin Hurley as she makes the stop.

Trojans on the attack again.

Big hack from Jess Unkel.

Kicked off the head of Molly Finnagan by Hurley.

Finnagan can’t get a shot off but they would get a corner out of it.

Off that corner, Hurley down to the ground.

Ball pops up and Megan Barnard with the leaping tomahawk chop to clear it away from goal.

Gets a little love from her teammates after that.

Down the other way, Vestal threatening.

Tipped on goal by Kaitlyn Worobey.

But, it’s blockered down by Natalie Schofield.

Then, Worobey’s 2nd tip in attempt goes wide.

However, Vestal would convert.

Grace Haven slings it in front to Haley Beaghen.

Spins, and knocks it in for the game’s first goal.

The Golden Bears would tack on one more in the second half as they shut out the Trojans, 2-0.