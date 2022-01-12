VESTAL, NY – The second game of the night pitted the Johnson City Wildcats against the Vestal Golden Bears.

Opening quarter, Jalan Johnson moves it to Ryan Cordi. Pulls up inside the elbow, a lot of steam on this shot, but able to bank it home.

Bears ball again. Cordi to Nic DiRado, and he knocks down the long jumper.

Wildcats end now. Qsan Tucker with a pretty drive right down Broadway and touches it off the glass and in.

Then, Zubayr Griffin putting the moves on Johnson. Spins, gets the basket through contact.

Tremendous effort by the freshman.

Griffin to the corner for Avery Cunningham here, and the lefty absolutely buries it.

But, the Golden Bears too much to handle in this one. DiRado with the three from the wing.

An extended highlight here as Jarek Podest gets the block, and, eventually, Johnson will get two.

Vestal goes on to win, 64-58.