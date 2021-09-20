Vestal Golden Bears get by Marathon Olympians 5-3

VESTAL, NY – Field hockey under a full moon at Dick Hoover Stadium.

Vestal welcoming in Marathon.

3rd quarter, Vestal in front and goalie Jaylin Hurley seeing to it that it stays that way.

Strong stop for her there.

Down the other way, big hit by Adrienna Mayes gets knocked around and deflected. Marathon tries to clear.

Kept in though by Haley Beaghen. Slings it on goal. Bounces free. And it’s knocked in by Molly Schoeufeldt.

After all the chaos, the Golden Bears grab a 4-2 lead.

Little later, Vestal threatening again. Beaghen’s shot is denied though by Cailin Martin in goal.

That led to this corner.

Controlled by Grace Haven.

Outstanding feed in front to Aubree Wenner and she buries it. That put the Golden Bears up 4-2.

Both Vestal and Marathon would trade goals in the 4th. But, the Golden Bears are the ones who pick up the win, 5-3 is your final.