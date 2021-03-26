Vestal Golden Bears fight off U-E Tigers 14-6

ENDICOTT, NY – Big time rivalry game between Union-Endicott and Vestal.

3rd quarter, 7-0 Vestal.

4th down for U-E and Rocco Spinelli gets smothered by Justin Bennett.

Big stop for the Golden Bears.

But, Spinelli and the Tigers undeterred as he takes it in from 17 yards out late in the 3rd.

The extra point was blocked so 7-6 Vestal.

4th quarter and 4th down for Vestal now.

The try a little trickeration, but the Tigers aren’t having it.

Ball is knocked down and that gives Union-Endicott a shot to try and go down the field and win the game.

But, the drive starts with Zach Pilarcek getting sacked by 3 Golden Bears, and then this.

Pilarcek tries to roll out and find his man, but Alex Thrasher swoops in for the interception and weaves his way into the end zone for the pick six.

The extra point gives Vestal a 14-6 lead.

The Golden Bears would hang on to win it by that final.