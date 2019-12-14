Vestal Golden Bears edge Corning Hawks 45-44

VESTAL, NY – Vestal High School. Golden Bears facing the Corning Hawks.
Second half, late third quarter to be exact, and the Corning offense catching fire.
That’s Ashlee Volpe knocking down a three from the wing.
Then, Volpe connects with Alyssa Dobson and she hits another three.
Corning down 1 at that point.
But, Vestal making a little run.
Lizzie England finds Hailey O’Donnell on a pass through the paint.
Off an inbounds pass, Emma Caffrey to England, and she Brexit’s the paint with two points.
Now, Caffrey knocking down a three.
Vestal looked like they had this wrapped up.
But, Corning fighting to the end.
Volpe drilled a three with .6 seconds left to make it a one point game.
However, that was after O’Donnell made these two huge free throws that would ultimately decide it.
Vestal wins, 45-44.