Vestal Golden Bears edge Corning Hawks 45-44

VESTAL, NY – Vestal High School. Golden Bears facing the Corning Hawks.

Second half, late third quarter to be exact, and the Corning offense catching fire.

That’s Ashlee Volpe knocking down a three from the wing.

Then, Volpe connects with Alyssa Dobson and she hits another three.

Corning down 1 at that point.

But, Vestal making a little run.

Lizzie England finds Hailey O’Donnell on a pass through the paint.

Off an inbounds pass, Emma Caffrey to England, and she Brexit’s the paint with two points.

Now, Caffrey knocking down a three.

Vestal looked like they had this wrapped up.

But, Corning fighting to the end.

Volpe drilled a three with .6 seconds left to make it a one point game.

However, that was after O’Donnell made these two huge free throws that would ultimately decide it.

Vestal wins, 45-44.