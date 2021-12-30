BINGHAMTON, NY – To some basketball. Game 1 was at Vestal High School as the Golden Bears hosted Chenango Valley.

First quarter, good defense by CV.

The trap works as the ball is taken away by Emily Goodstal.

Takes it up court, finds Allyson O’Connor, and nifty passing to get it back to Goodstal for the basket.

Then, up fake by Maddie Hayes and there’s Goodstal again for the bucket.

Warriors had it going early on.

But, here comes the Golden Bears.

Kate Reyen driving, draws the contact, basket, and one. Strong take by the sophomore.

Great ball movement here as Nicole Limer connects with Erica Fitch who hits Faith Carty in stride, and she gets the finish.

Final seconds of the quarter, Carmella DiRenzo to Fitch, and she knocks down the short buzzer beater.

Vestal goes on to win this one by a final of 44-36.