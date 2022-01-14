VESTAL, NY – The Vestal Golden Bears hosting the Binghamton Patriots Friday night.

1st quarter action. Liv Muse up top, and look at the moves here.

Beautiful Euro step through two defenders and then the lay in.

Then, Reagan Young doing her best impression of it as she glides through to the basket and finishes.

Here, cross court pass connects to Gabriela Kwiatkowski, and she buries the three from the wing.

Vestal dominated the opening frame.

Down 18 after 1, the Patriots didn’t back down.

Nobody decides to guard Mariah Luke, so she lets it fly from downtown and drains the three.

Then, good defense turns to offense as Sa’Niya Glover comes up with the steal.

Charges up the floor, loses the ball for a second, but gets it back and is able to pick up two.

The Patriots came back to tie the game up.

But, Vestal would pull away in the end to hang on and win, 58-42.