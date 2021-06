VESTAL, NY – The Vestal Golden Bears football team has two new faces on their coaching staff.

Vestal hired longtime district teacher and coach Jim Crunden to be the new head coach, and added former Golden Bears stand out Matt Davis as a new assistant coach.

Vestal is coming off a 4-2 season, and will return many players from what was an extremely young roster.

I’ll have more on the hiring, and you’ll hear from both Crunden and Davis on Thursday on NewsChannel 34 Sports.