OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Girls Lacrosse team lost in the New York State Class C subregional, losing 20-10 to Indian River.

After falling behind 5-1 early, the Golden Bears went on a 5-0 run to take a 6-5 lead, but the Warriors would turn things around and go on to win.

Watch the highlights above!