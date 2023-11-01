JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Girls Soccer team lost a close contest to Somers 2-1 in the New York State Class AA subregional.
Tied at 1-1, Somers scored with less than 5 minutes to play.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Girls Soccer team lost a close contest to Somers 2-1 in the New York State Class AA subregional.
Tied at 1-1, Somers scored with less than 5 minutes to play.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now