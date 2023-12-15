ELMIRA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Boys Wrestling team lost to Elmira in a Friday night dual meet 60-15.
The Express grabbed early pins to take control of the contest.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Boys Wrestling team lost to Elmira in a Friday night dual meet 60-15.
The Express grabbed early pins to take control of the contest.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now