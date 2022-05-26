Now over to U-E’s Ty Cobb Stadium for the Class B section championship game. #1 Horseheads against #2 Vestal.

Opening quarter, Aidan Brunetti from behind the cage bursts in front, spins, and scores. Golden Bears jump in front 1-0.

A little later, Tyler Sholett slings it over to Brunetti and he strikes again. A high shot under the crossbar makes it 2-0 Vestal.

More from the Bears. Stefano Evans connects with Pat Carlton and he rockets one home. 3-0 Vestal.

Horseheads needing some life in the 2nd quarter. Perfect passing leads to a terrific shot and goal by Landen Snyder. Blue Raiders make it 3-1.

But, they wouldn’t get any closer. Sammy Baek pads Vestal’s lead with the goal there.

The Golden Bears are Class B section champions as they defeat Horseheads, 8-2.

Vestal heads right to the state regional round where they will face the Section 3 Class B winners.

That game will be at 3 on Saturday, June 4 at C-NS.