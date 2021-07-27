Vestal 12-A defeats Fairport 4-1

PENFIELD, NY – The New York State Little League Tournament underway Tuesday out near Rochester.

The Vestal 12-A All-Stars leading Fairport 2-1 here, looking for more.

But, Corey Ree-Knee with the running grab.

In the 4th, Vestal’s Isaac Rittenberg goes the opposite way and finds the gap.

That plates a run and it’s 3-1.

Then, Max Policare coming through in the clutch as he grooves one off the fence in left.

Another run scores and it’s 4-1 Vestal.

Fairport trying for a late push.

Bases loaded with no outs in the 5th.

But, Policare with the snag and rifles it to 3rd for the double play.

Vestal ends up getting the win, 4-1.

They will now play again on Wednesday against Mid Island at 5:30 PM.