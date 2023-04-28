BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An exciting day at the ball park as 3x Cy Young Award winning pitcher Justin Verlander made a rehab start with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies today.

The former AL MVP went 4.2 innings today, allowing 0 runs, giving up just 2 hits and 1 walk while striking out 6 during the process.

The Mets newest star has been kept off the field due to a strain to his teres muscle in his throwing shoulder since the end of spring training and is yet to make his debut in a Mets uniform.

Today actually marked his first appearance in the regular season with the Mets organization.

After his outing, Verlander spoke on how he is feeling after his first appearance in a game since the injury first occurred.

“I Feel pretty good. First and foremost, getting through it healthy. I think I could’ve tightened up my pitch shapes a little bit, but I don’t want to be too picky. It’s my first game action in over a month so, to be healthy is the biggest, most important factor and I check that box.”

With that box checked, Verlander added later that he feels ready to go whenever the big league club schedules him to make his debut, though he added the next step would be to see how he recovers after the start tomorrow.

Verlander also mentioned that he is eager to join the major league club, so good news all around for Mets fans today.