Now to the girls brackets. In Class Double-A, Elmira will take on Corning in the final this Friday at 6.

The Class A final has also been set as Maine-Endwell faces Johnson City Sunday at noon inside the arena.

Class B semifinal games being played tomorrow, both at 6. Norwich welcomes in Waverly, while Oneonta hosts Chenango Valley.

In Class C, two games tomorrow at SUNY Cortland. At 7, Delhi takes on Union Springs. After that one, Newark Valley faces Unatego at 8:45.

And in Class D, two games at SUNY Delhi tomorrow. First up, at 6, Marathon battles Odessa-Montour.

Then, at 7:45, it’s Franklin and South Kortright.

You can find all these match-ups on our website, Binghamton Homepage dot com.