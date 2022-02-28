Throughout both the Section IV boys and girls basketball tournaments, we are down to at least the final four in all classes.

In a few cases, we even have our section championship game match-ups set.

Let’s check in on the latest schedules for all the brackets.

Starting with the boys. In Class Double-A, the semifinal games are set for tomorrow at 6.

Corning will host Ithaca while Elmira welcomes in Horseheads.

In Class A, the final has been set for this coming Sunday at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Union-Endicott faces Maine-Endwell at 2.

A trip to the Class B final on the line this Wednesday when Seton Catholic Central battles Chenango Valley, and Owego hosts Waverly.

Both games begin at 6.

Also Wednesday, the Class C semis taking place at SUNY Cortland.

1st, at 7, Watkins Glen takes on Newfield. Then, at 8:45, Moravia faces Lansing.

Lastly, in Class D, two semifinal games Wednesday evening at SUNY Delhi.

At 6, Charlotte Valley plays Richfield Springs. Following that, at 7:45, South Kortright meets Deposit/Hancock.