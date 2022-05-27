Only one more day remains in the 2022 Section IV championship tournament season.

After Friday, both boys and girls lacrosse as well as baseball crowned their section champions.

Tomorrow, it will be softball’s turn to determine their section representatives in the state tournament.

Let’s take a look at the schedule for tomorrow. The game times were shifted around due to impending weather so here are the new start times.

All the games will be played at Binghamton’s BAGSAI complex. Two games beginning at 3.

On Field 3, the Class Double-A championship game features 2nd-seeded Horseheads and top-seeded Corning.

Over on Field 4, 4th-seeded Owego looks to keep rolling following their semifinal upset win over top-seeded Susquehanna Valley as they face 2nd-seeded Chenango Valley in the Class B title game.

Then, three games starting at 5. On Field 4, #2 Vestal battles #1 Maine-Endwell for the Class A section title.

3rd-seeded Elmira Notre Dame takes on top-seeded Greene in the Class C championship. That will be on Field 3.

And in the Class D championship, #1 Roxbury faces #2 Deposit-Hancock on Field 1.