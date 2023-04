VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Baseball team expanded their lead late to win big over Vestal 11-0.

In a 1-0 game in the fifth inning, Dan Crowley struck out 3 in a row with 2 runners in scoring position to take control of the momentum.

The Tigers offense got rolling to expand the lead.

Watch the highlights above!