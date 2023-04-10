ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Girls Lacrosse team took care of business at home on Monday night, defeating Elmira 17-6.
The Tigers were rolling early, scoring 3 goals in 3:07 to start the contest.
Watch the highlights above!
