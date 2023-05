ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Flag Football team defeated Corning 20-13 on Tuesday night.

The Hawks grabbed a 13-0 lead early, but a big touchdown from Ireland Bambara gave the Tigers the momentum they would need to come back.

Union-Endicott did not give up any points in the second half.

Watch the highlights above!