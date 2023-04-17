ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Girls Lacrosse team defended their home turf with a big win on Monday, beating Johnson City 16-3.
The Tigers grabbed an early lead and rolled to the big win.
Watch the highlights above!
