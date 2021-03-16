Union-Endicott storms past Chenango Valley in girls volleyball 3-0

ENDICOTT, NY – Some volleyball for you on a Tuesday night as the 3-time defending Class A section champs, Union-Endicott, squared off with Chenango Valley.
Big night for that girl, Elena Pasquale.
That’s a missile there for the kill.
That would eventually start a sequence that would see Pasquale perfectly execute not one, not two, not three, but 4 consecutive service aces, and the Tigers would score 6 straight points.
They win the 1st set 25-10.
CV trying to stay in it in the second.
That’s Keira Warwick.
She’s like I can do that whole service ace thing too. And she does.
But, Tigers just too much in this one.
A blistering serve by Kendal Phinney leads to a tip by both Pasquale and Sabrina Evans.
U-E storms past CV by a final of 3-0.