Union-Endicott shuts down Chenango Valley on the gridiron 26-0

BINGHAMTON, NY – A 6:30 kick-off.

Chenango Valley at home to face Union-Endicott.

And defense was the story in this one, at least on the U-E side of things.

Rory Thompson and the Warriors offense could not get anything going early on.

Everywhere any CV ball carrier went, a Tiger was there to pounce on him quickly.

As for the U-E offense though, they’re driving here in the 2nd quarter.

Rocco Spinelli takes the carry and look at him just bull his way down the field.

It takes almost the entire Warriors defense to drag him down.

That kept the drive alive.

A few plays later on 4th and 2, Zach Pilarcek connects with Elijah Kendrick.

He makes a man miss, turns on the burners, and jets into the end zone for the game’s first score.

It was 7-0 U-E at halftime, and the Tigers continued to work on both sides of the ball the rest of the way as they pick up the shut out, 26-0.