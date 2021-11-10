Union-Endicott Seniors Jude Abbadessa, Owen Hoyt sign NLI to UConn and UMass Lowell respectively

ENDICOTT, NY – Over at Union-Endicott High School, we had two more NLI signings as senior baseball players Jude Abbadessa and Owen Hoyt officially committed to Division I programs.

Abbadessa, a member of the 2016 Maine-Endwell Little League World Series Championship team, signed to play ball at UConn.

As for Hoyt, the lefty has chosen UMass Lowell as the next stop in his baseball and academic careers.

After making things official, both Abbadessa and Hoyt spoke about why their schools were the right fit.

“I went there, it was my first visit. I just fell in love with the place. I mean, the coaching staff is amazing. And I just loved every single one of them. Just the atmosphere there. They just got new facilities. The team’s up-and-coming. The campus is beautiful. All their sporting teams are very good. So, I just fell in love with the place, and I feel like it’s where I want to be,” Abbadessa says.

“The immediate feel that, it wasn’t just a team, it was a family. The coaches, they just made me feel like it was a home right off the start. That just really made me stick with it,” said Hoyt.

Both Abbadessa and Hoyt have one more season left with the Tigers in hopes of brining a Section IV championship back to U-E.