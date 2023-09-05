ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Boys Soccer team beat Elmira on Tuesday night 1-0.
Ben Mann scored just minutes into the game for the Tigers.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
by: Brian Rudman
