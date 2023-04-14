ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Baseball team grabbed a win on Friday over the Corning Hawks 6-3.
Cameron Nunn made 2 great defensive plays early for the Tigers to help slow the early Corning momentum.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
