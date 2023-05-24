ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Baseball team lost in Game 2 of the Class A championship series, losing 9-2 to Horseheads.
The Blue Raiders win the championship with the Game 2 victory.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
