ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Boys Basketball team took care of business on home court on Friday night, beating Elmira 73-67.
Joey Gennarelli led the way for the Tigers with 28 points.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
