The 2nd semifinal game featured 4th-seeded Johnson City on the road to face top-seeded Union-Endicott.

Bottom 1 and the Tigers looking to pounce early. That ball is drilled into the gap by Cal Machalek. And he is on his horse. Two bags isn’t enough for him as he ends up with a stand up triple.

Next batter, Nick Lang grounder to short. Jake Taylor just gets Lang at 1st. But, Machalek scores and U-E takes a 1-0 lead.

Moving ahead to the 3rd. John Marshall at the plate and that drops into right. Another Tiger in scoring position as Marshall will cruise into 2nd with a double, and then hits the griddy, kind of.

He moved over to 3rd, not that it would matter as Dan Crowley strokes that one into the left-center gap. Crowley scores with ease, he probably could have scored from 1st. It’s a triple for Crowley and it’s 2-0 U-E now.

How about some more? Machalek smacks that to center. Trotting home is Crowley and it’s 3-0 Tigers.

That would be more than Jude Abbadesa would need on the mound as he pitched a terrific outing.

U-E goes on to win, 9-1.

So, it will be the Tigers versus the Spartans in the Class A section championship series.

Game 1 in the best-of-3 series will be Monday at 4:30 at Union-Endicott High School.