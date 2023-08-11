NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Pro Motocross Championship returns to one of the most historic venues in the country this weekend, a great chance for race fans in the area to experience some thrilling competition.

This weekend, the Unadilla National will return for the 37th running at the historic Unadilla MX venue in New Berlin.

Saturday will be a full day of racing beginning at 8 in the morning, going all the way to around 5 in the evening.

One of the most famous tracks in all of motocross will provide a great day of racing for those in attendance.

On Friday, President of Unadilla MX, Greg Robinson, spoke about what makes motocross exciting for the fans in attendance.

“It’s really neat, it’s totally unique,” Robinson said. “There isn’t another sport like it. The excitement is electric, the air is electric, and there isn’t anything else like it.”

Unadilla is one of the most historic venues in the nation for motocross and Robinson explained what makes the track so special.

“Unadilla stands out from many of the other tracks only because it’s more of a natural terrain,” Robinson said. “More of a European style course. The traditional motocross as motocross started out was played out on tracks similar to this.”

Many names familiar to fans will be competing on this course on Saturday including Bainbridge native and officer for the Norwich Police Department, Corey Burnett, who is excited to race on his hometown course.

“It certainly is, it’s special,” Burnett said. “There’s not many around here who have reached this level so, when you can have someone that is local, it is cool to come out and cheer on, for sure.”

Burnett will be competing in the 450 class, he says he has competed in a handful of events this year but is not a regular, so this will be a special weekend for him to compete.