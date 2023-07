NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The UFC officially announced on Friday night the details for Jon “Bones” Jones first Heavyweight Title defense.

Jones will be fighting Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Jones, a graduate of Union-Endicott High School in 2005, won the UFC Heavyweight title in March, defeating Ciryl Gane.